UP man gets life term in jail for killing wife over dowry

Maharajganj (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) A court in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district sentenced a man to life imprisonment after holding him guilty of murdering his wife three years ago, police said on Wednesday.

Additional Sessions and Special Judge Fast Track Court Phool Chand Kushwaha on Tuesday convicted the accused Jitendra Chauhan for killing wife Preeti Chauhan (25) after harassing her for dowry, Additional Superintendent of Police Asit Kumar Singh said.

The judge also imposed a Rs 20,000 fine on the convict and ordered that if the accused failed to deposit the fine, he would get six months of additional jail term, Singh said.

Referring to the incident, Singh said on December 21, 2021, Preeti Chauhan was strangled to death by her husband in Rajmandir Kala village when she refused to arrange Rs 50,000 for him in dowry.

The police had registered a case on charges of murder and dowry harassment of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code at the local Kolhui police station, leading subsequently to the arrest and conviction of Chauhan, he added. PTI COR KIS DV DV