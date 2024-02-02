UP man gets lifer for killing minor nephew

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 2 (PTI) A court in Muzaffarnagar on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his minor nephew in 2021, a government counsel said.

"The District Sessions Judge Vinay Kumar convicted one Anuj Kumar for the murder of his nephew Sandesh in 2021. The court awarded life imprisonment to the convict and also slapped a fine of Rs 25,000," district government counsel Rajiv Sharma said.

Kumar had some personal rivalry with the father of Sandesh, Sharma said.

The incident took place in September, 2021. Kumar took Sandesh to an orchard where he killed him by hitting him with a brick, he said.

An FIR was lodged against Kumar at the Bhaura Kalan police station in this district. The police later filed a charge sheet in the matter following investigation, the counsel added.