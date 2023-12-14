UP man gets lifer for raping minor

Muzafarnagar (UP), Dec 14 (PTI) A court here on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl, a government counsel said.

The court of Special Judge A K Singh convicted one Govind in the rape case of a 16-year-old girl, said government counsel Vinay Kumar Arora.

The bench awarded him life imprisonment and also slapped a fine of Rs 18,000 on him.

According to police, the incident took place in this district in December, 2020.

An FIR under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of POCSO (Protection of Children from sexual offences) was lodged against Govind, following which the police filed a charge sheet in the case. PTI COR CDN RPA RPA