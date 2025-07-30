UP man gets rigorous life imprisonment for drowning son

Azamgarh (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to rigorous life imprisonment for drowning his six-year-old son following a dispute with his wife.

District and Sessions Judge Jaiprakash Pandey also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the man, Sanjay Rastogi alias Shani, a resident of Madohi village under Atraulia police station limits. Rs 80,000 from the fine will go to the child's mother, Dolly Rastogi, the judge said.

According to the prosecution, Sanjay is an alcoholic and would frequently beat his wife, straining their relationship. She then moved out of her husband's house and started living with her maternal uncle in Bhedwa village, also under the Atraulia police station area.

On the morning of June 16, 2023, Sanjay visited Dolly and demanded money from her. When she refused, he hurled abuses at her. Later, he took their son Kartik (6) to the village pond on the pretext of giving him a bath and drowned the boy there, the prosecution said.

Following the investigation, police filed a charge sheet against Sanjay.

Government counsels Priyadarshi Piyush Tripathi and Deepak Mishra presented six witnesses in support of the prosecution's case.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court found Sanjay guilty and sentenced him to rigorous life imprisonment. It also fined him Rs 1 lakh, the prosecution said. PTI COR ABN DIV DIV