UP: Man gets Rs 10 crore extortion demand from Bishnoi gang, case lodged

Ballia (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) Police have registered a case against unidentified people based on a former nagar panchayat chairman's complaint of an extortion demand of Rs 10 crore by a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, officials said on Sunday.

Station house officer of the Ubhaon police station Vipin Singh said Dinesh Kumar Gupta, a former chairman of the Belthara Road Nagar Panchayat, received the extortion demand through a letter and approached the police.

Accordingly, a case was registered against unidentified people under section 351(4) (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the BNS, Singh said, adding that police are investigating the matter.

Rasra area Circle Officer (CO) Mohammad Fahim Qureshi told PTI on Saturday that police have received the complaint and legal action was being taken.

Gupta told reporters on Saturday evening that he received a letter through the postal service two days ago in which he was asked by someone claiming to be from the Bishnoi gang to pay extortion money of Rs 10 crore.

Gupta is a businessman and his wife Renu Gupta is currently the chairman of Belthara Road Nagar Panchayat. PTI COR NAV IJT IJT