UP: Man gets stuck in swamp in Ballia, dies

Ballia (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) A 32-year-old man died after he allegedly got stuck in a swamp of a pond here early Tuesday, police said.
Tejan Kamkar was returning home around 2 am when the incident took place in Hridaypur village of Dokati police station area, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Bairia D K Srivastava said.
Police reached the spot as soon as they received information of the incident, took the body in their custody and sent it for post-mortem, the DSP said.
He said the deceased worked as a scrap picker and at the time of the incident, he was returning home after watching a kabaddi competition when he got stuck in the swamp of a pond and died.
Other details of the death will be confirmed after the autopsy report comes and police are probing the matter further, he added.