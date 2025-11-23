UP: Man gives woman 'triple talaq' over dowry refusal, booked along with 6 others for harassment

Pilibhit (UP), Nov 23 (PTI) A woman was allegedly given ‘triple talaq’ by her husband after she refused to meet his dowry demands, police said on Sunday.

Station House Officer, Sungarhi, Naresh Tyagi said an FIR has been lodged against the husband, Asif, and six of his family members based on a complaint filed by the woman, Muskan.

Charges related to dowry harassment and instant triple talaq have been invoked, he added.

According to police, Muskan, from Eidgah Kashiram Colony, was married three years ago to Asif of Filkhana locality in the Kotwali area. The couple then had a daughter.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that after the child’s birth, Asif, his mother Afroz Jahan, brother Danish, sister-in-law Alisha, and relatives Nikki and Faheem began demanding a motorcycle and Rs 2 lakh in dowry.

She alleged that she was frequently assaulted, kept locked in a room, and beaten with sticks, police said.

She also claimed that her brother-in-law harboured ill intentions toward her and all the attempts by her family to resolve the matter failed.

On November 14 she and her daughter were beaten and thrown out of the house, she told police. Asif allegedly came to her parents’ home on November 15 and gave her ‘triple talaq’ in front of her family members.

Police said a detailed investigation is underway.