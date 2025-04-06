UP man hacked to death by cousin after heated argument

Sultanpur (UP), Apr 6 (PTI) A man was hacked to death with an axe by his cousin after a heated argument between the two in a village here on Sunday morning, police said.

The accused, who has a criminal record, was caught by villagers, they said.

Rajnu was seen roaming in Dharmadaspur village in the Kurebhar police station area with an axe in the morning, according to the villagers.

When his maternal aunt's son Gulfaam (38) confronted him, a heated argument ensued between the two. Rajnu lost his temper and repeatedly hit Gulfaam in the face with the axe, killing him on the spot, police said.

As Rajnu tried to flee, he was overpowered by villagers and handed over to police.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and legal proceedings are underway. The situation in the village is under control, Station House Officer (SHO) Sharadendu Dubey said.

Heavy police deployment has been made in the village to prevent any untoward incident, officials said.

Rajnu has a criminal record and was released from jail just a year ago. He was involved in an attack on a police team in Deoria district, police said.

Gulfaam is survived by his wife Ruby and their one-year-old child.