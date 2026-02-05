UP man hacked to death over old enmity

Mirzapur (UP), Feb 5 (PTI) A man was killed after allegedly being attacked with sharp-edged weapons over old enmity here, police said on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nitesh Singh said the incident occurred on Wednesday night in the Pakke Pokhara locality.

The victim, identified as Panchdev Chauhan (around 35), was allegedly attacked by Ramesh Dharkar, who was under the influence of alcohol.

Dharkar first assaulted Chauhan and then dragged him into a nearby lane, where he attacked him with a sword and an axe, the police said. Initial investigation suggests that Chauhan killed Ramesh over some old enmity.

Hearing the commotion, women from Chauhan's family intervened and assaulted Dharkar, leaving him seriously injured, the ASP said.

Both were rushed to a medical college hospital, where doctors declared Chauhan dead.

The police have taken the body into custody and initiated legal proceedings.