UP: Man hangs self after killing teen sister

Bahraich (UP), Apr 14 (PTI) A man allegedly hacked his teenage sister to death with a shovel and later before hanging himself in a village here, police said Sunday.

Advertisment

Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Singh said on Saturday night a watchman of Majra Badhuvapur village informed police that Shyama Devi (16) had been hacked to death by her brother Munshilal (29) in their house.

After committing the murder, Munshilal committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree branch at some distance from their house, he said.

When a police team reached the sibling’s house, their mother, elder brother and sister-in-law had fled, Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, police said. PTI COR CDN NB NB