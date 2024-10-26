UP man hangs self after thrashing, throwing wife out of house

Banda (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after beating his wife and throwing her out of their house in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The incident took place in the Baberu Road area under Kamasin police station limits on Friday night.

Rajkaran, who worked as a labourer and was an alcoholic, thrashed his wife and threw her out of their house on Friday night. Later, he locked himself inside and hanged himself from the ceiling, Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Kumar Maurya said.

On Saturday morning, his mother somehow managed to open the door latch and found his body inside. She informed police, the SHO said.

Advertisment

Rajkaran was an alcoholic and his family told police that he had consumed alcohol before committing suicide. Further probe in the matter is underway, Maurya said. PTI COR NAV DIV DIV