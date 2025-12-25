UP: Man hangs self in Barabanki hotel after video call with family

Barabanki (UP), Dec 25 (PTI) A 27-year-old man allegedly hanged himself in a hotel room soon after a video call with his family, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Madhuban Lodge in Barabanki, where the man had checked in. It was the second suicide reported from a hotel room in the area in two days, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Shashank Saxena, a resident of Tikait Rai Talab Colony in Lucknow. He worked as an area manager with a private company and was in Barabanki on an official visit.

Saxena checked into the lodge on Wednesday. He was on a video call with his family late at night, during which he allegedly spoke about hanging himself. Alarmed, his family members in Lucknow alerted the Barabanki police.

But by the time police reached the spot and got the room opened, Saxena had already died, triggering panic among the staff.

Kotwali Nagar SHO Sudhir Kumar Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem, and police are questioning Saxena’s family members to ascertain what prompted him to take the extreme step.

On Tuesday morning, a man named Alok Verma (27) was found hanging in a hotel room in the Radhe Nagar locality after putting up a WhatsApp status with a photograph of his first wife.

“I am coming to you. Please forgive me, everyone,” the status read.

Verma's family members told police that his first wife was dead, after which he had remarried.