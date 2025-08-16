UP: Man hangs self in Bulandshahr; alleges mental harassment by wife, in-laws

Bulandshahr (UP), Aug 16 (PTI) A 29-year-old man allegedly hanged himself at home here after posting a video on a social media platform accusing his wife and her family of mental harassment, police said on Saturday.

In the video posted on a social media platform, Sohit, who married his wife Tamanna two years ago, also alleged that she was having an extramarital affair with her cousin.

Around 5 pm on Friday, police received information that Sohit hanged himself at his home in the Nehrupur, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tejveer Singh said.

His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the officer said.

"On Saturday, Sohit's brother, Rohit, filed a formal complaint with the Khurja Nagar police station, citing the video posted by his brother as evidence of mental harassment by his wife and in-laws," he added.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under relevant sections and further investigations are underway, the SP said.

His sister Pooja and brother-in-law Vikram confirmed that he had posted the video shortly before his death. They have demanded strict punishment for all those responsible for his death.