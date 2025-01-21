UP man held after encounter for posting video online of firing gunshots

Meerut (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) A man was arrested on Tuesday following an encounter for allegedly posting a video on social media showing him firing gunshots, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred during a vehicle conducted by the Jani police team to apprehend the two accused linked to the video.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra said the incident unfolded when a white car without a license plate tried to evade a police checkpoint by speeding away, leading to a chase.

The car lost control and crashed into a culvert, after which two individuals opened fire at the police, he said.

"In retaliation, police fired back, injuring one of the suspects in the right leg," said Mishra.

"The injured accused, identified as Sagar (27), has been arrested, while his accomplice fled. Efforts are ongoing to trace him," Mishra added.

During the interrogation, Sagar revealed that the pistol video was recorded by his accomplice, Navneet, police said. He also could not provide accurate documents related to the vehicle.

Sagar was sent to a government hospital for treatment. A pistol, live cartridges and the vehicle have been seized, the officer said. A case has been registered under the Arms Act and other relevant sections.

Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG