UP: Man held as video shows him pointing pistol at another; accused later claims he was attacked

Kanpur (UP), Oct 4 (PTI) A 42-year-old man was arrested here on Saturday after a video surfaced showing him threatening another person with a pistol during a Ramleela event.

Prior to his arrest, a second video also emerged, in which the accused, identified as Amitesh Shukla, is seen bleeding and saying that three youths launched a "murderous assault" on him.

Police said they have admitted him to a hospital for treatment.

In the 52-second clip that went viral first, Shukla is seen brandishing a pistol and pointing it to a youth's abdomen at a Ramleela gathering in Sachendi area of Kanpur.

The video invited police action against the accused, said to be member of a political party.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Kapil Dev Singh told reporters that the viral clip was "two to three days old." He said an FIR has been registered in the case and Shukla was taken into custody.

While the accused initially claimed that the pistol in the video was only a toy gun, police recovered an actual weapon from a deserted house where he had allegedly hidden it.

Incidentally, Shukla had recently requested authorities for protection, citing personal security concerns.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Panki) Shikhar said that an investigation is underway.