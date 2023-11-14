UP: Man held for abducting, raping minor for 4 months

Ballia (UP), Nov 14 (PTI) A man has been arrested here for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl for four months, police said on Tuesday.

The girl went missing from her village under the Garhwar police station area on July 9. Based on the complaint lodged by her father, a case was registered against Neeraj Kumar Paswan and his parents, they said.

On November 11, the minor was rescued from Assam while the accused was arrested on Monday from near Chilkahar railway station, Superintendent of Police S Anand said on Tuesday.

She told police that Paswan had abducted her, taken her to Assam and raped her for four months, he said.

Based on the victim’s statement, a case was registered against Paswan under sections 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) and 376 (rape) of the IPC and the POCSO Act, police said. PTI COR NAV NB NB