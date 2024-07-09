UP: Man held for beating elder brother to death in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Jul 9 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly beating his elder brother to death with a wooden stick in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, officials said on Tuesday.

The police identified the victim as Pushpendra (40), they said.

Pushpendra's father, Sohan Pal, filed a complaint at the Bhojpur police station and told the officials that his younger son Bhupendra (38) killed his elder brother by beating him with a wooden stick.

Bhupendra was arrested on Tuesday evening, DCP Rural Vivek Chand Yadav said.

During interrogation, Bhupendra told the police that he lives near his cousin Rinki's house in Chajjupur village in Meerut. After her father's death, Rinki often visited Bhupendra in Mukeempur in Ghaziabad, which Pushpendra did not like, Yadav said.

In June this year, Bhupendra and Rinki visited Mukeempur, but Pushpendra, who was a drug addict, pushed them out of the house and hit Rinki on her head with a wooden stick, Yadav said.

From then, Bhupendra made plans to kill his brother. On Monday evening, he came to his Mukeempur and lured Pushpendra out of the house. He took him to Garhi Morh and drank together, police said.

When Pushpendra was in an inebriated state, Bhupendra thrashed him with a wooden stick and fled, police said.

The police recovered the body and the blood-stained weapon used to commit the crime, DCP said.

A case was registered, and the body was sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, DCP added.