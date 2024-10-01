UP: Man held for blackmailing women, girls through fake social media accounts

Bareilly (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly blackmailing women and young girls after befriending them using fake social media accounts, police said on Monday.

According to the police, two people have already been arrested in the case.

Izzatnagar SHO Dhananjay Pandey said today Dilshad alias Dilshad Jamali was arrested from Mahalu's culvert and four Aadhar cards in different names and a mobile phone, in which Instagram IDs have been created in different names, were recovered from him.

Dilshad was produced before the court and sent to jail, he said.

About 10 days ago, the police arrested Naushad (23) and Aman (23) on charges of possessing and using fake Aadhar Cards and misleading and blackmailing girls by creating fake accounts, the police said.

A case was registered against the two men and they were sent to jail, they said.

During interrogation, it was found that Dilshad is the brother of Naushad, Pandey said.

"They used social media platforms to trap women and threatened to make the recorded material public, if the victims did not meet their demands," he said. PTI COR NAV NB NB