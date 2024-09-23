UP: Man held for branding daughter with hot tongs in Lalitpur

Banda (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly branding his 11-year-old daughter with hot tongs in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district, police said on Monday.

Parul Singh Chandel, Station House Officer (SHO) of Saujna police station, said the incident occurred in Baroun village, where the girl was playing with her peers at home on Saturday.

"During the play, some goats knocked over a bag containing vegetables. Enraged by this, the girl's father, Ramswaroop alias Ramsu, used hot tongs from the stove to brand her on her palm and other parts of her body," the SHO said.

"When the girl's grandfather tried to intervene, he was also severely beaten," she added.

Following a complaint filed by the girl's grandfather, Lalanju, the police registered a case and arrested Ramswaroop. The girl was sent to a hospital for treatment, Chandel added. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG