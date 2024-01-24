UP man held for burning copy of Ramayan

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly burning a copy of Ramayan and the image of a deity and posting a video of the act on social media.

Advertisment

Rishi Dutt Mishra, a native of Sarai Kaiyan of Ramchandra Mission, was arrested after a social media team of the local police identified him in the video, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena said.

The reason behind the act was not clear immediately.

"The accused burnt a picture of Lord Hanuman and a copy of Ramayan. He recorded a video of the act and posted it online," Meena said, adding that the incident took place on Tuesday night.

Mishra was held after the video began circulating on social media on Wednesday. An FIR was registered against him at the Ram Chandra Mission police station, the SP said.

The incident took place a day after the consecration ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya. PTI COR CDN RHL