UP: Man held for drugging, raping girl in Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly drugging and raping a 17-year-old girl, and taking obscene photos and videos of her, an official said on Monday.

The accused, Ashu alias Fauji, was arrested on Sunday evening near a school in Khajurwala village, on the Muzaffarnagar-Dehradun highway.

A case was registered at Nagal police station in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on October 25, after the girl's family complained that the accused, Ashu, a resident of Unali village, had lured the minor to a roadside eatery.

The family alleged that Ashu made the girl drink a cold beverage laced with intoxicants and raped her, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI.

The complaint further said the accused also took obscene photos and videos and threatened to make them viral unless he was paid money.

Associates of the accused also allegedly intimidated the survivor's family.

Based on the girl's statement, police registered an FIR under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Further investigation is underway, police added.