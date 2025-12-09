UP: Man held for duping woman into having sexual relations under pretext of marriage

Ballia (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) A man accused of duping a young woman into having sexual relations with him multiple times on the pretext of marriage was arrested in the Ballia district on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, the 20-year-old woman from a village in the Dokati police station area was repeatedly subjected to sexual relations by Dinesh Paswan (23), also from the same village, who had promised to marry her.

When the woman asked him to marry her, Dinesh allegedly refused.

Circle Officer of Bairia Mohammad Faheem Quraishi said that a case was registered against Dinesh Paswan on Monday under Section 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means, etc) of the BNS based on a complaint filed by the woman.

The CO further informed that the accused was arrested from his house on Tuesday, after which he was sent to judicial custody. PTI COR NAV MPL MPL