UP man held for duping women into marrying him, promising youth with fake jobs by posing as officer

Mathura (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) A man who presented himself as an officer in uniform and allegedly trapped women into marrying him only to exploit them later, and extorted money from young men by promising them a government job has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The long saga of fraud ended on Tuesday. Harish Kumar alias Saurabh Srivastava was arrested after a woman who he allegedly married filed a complaint against him in Mathura. Posing as a paramilitary officer, he had promised her brother a government job.

Harish Kumar alias Saurabh Srivastava, already a father of two girls, is accused of carrying out similar frauds in other locations too. Authorities of Prayagraj -- he is from Lauvakon village in the district -- were also searching for him in connection with such cases, police said.

Deputy Inspector General Shailesh Kumar Pandey said following his arrest, police recovered a car with a police sticker, a fake ID card of an SSB assistant commandant, a CRPF officer's uniform, belt, nameplate and a UP Police cap.

Two Aadhaar cards, a driving licence, nine debit cards, several Aadhaar cards belonging to other individuals, two laptops containing photos of military personnel and officers, as well as his pictures in uniform were also found, the DIG said.

Authorities are verifying whether he has committed similar crimes in other locations, the officer said.

SP (City) Arvind Kumar said he used social media to present himself as a high-ranking officer, frequently posting pictures in different uniforms. Many people, believing him to be a genuine officer, were duped into paying him for promised government jobs, he said.

During interrogation, he allegedly revealed that he built contacts among paramilitary personnel while working as an insurance agent in Prayagraj by frequently visiting police and paramilitary camps to sell policies.

He allegedly admitted to deceiving multiple people with false job promises and cheating several women by marrying them fraudulently, police said.

Further investigations are underway to identify other victims and accomplices, they added.