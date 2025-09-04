UP: Man held for extortion money from trader by posing as crime branch officer

Bhadohi (UP), Sep 4 (PTI) A 37-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 20,000 from a trader by posing as a crime branch officer, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Dilip Kumar Shukla of Tulsi Patti village, was nabbed on Wednesday when he was to collect money from Shamim, a resident of Sarai Gali in Gopiganj, officials said.

Shukla had allegedly claimed that the name of the businessman's son had figured in a drugs case, and demanded money to "clear his name", Station House Officer Shailesh Kumar Rai said.

A case has been registered against him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway, police added. PTI COR KIS ANM NSD NSD