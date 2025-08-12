UP man held for harassing woman, faking identity and staging suicide attempt

Jhansi (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly concealing his caste, harassing a young woman, and pressuring her into marriage, officials said on Tuesday. He also staged a suicide attempt to intimidate woman's family.

The two met on Facebook, where the accused was registered under a fake name, Sameer Arya. He befriended the woman, a resident of the Kadamb Ali area.

However, when the woman learned that his real identity was Afraz Ali, she distanced herself and broke off contact. Angered by this, he began threatening her.

The complainant told the police that he also staged a suicide attempt to intimidate her family. On Sunday afternoon, Afraz came to her house and pretended to consume poison.

Fearing for his life, the woman's family took him to a doctor, who confirmed he had ingested a harmless substance, a police official said, citing the complaint.

Following this, the family filed a police complaint. Bajrang Dal leader Rohit Kushwaha also demanded action against the accused.

Circle Officer (CO) of Mauranipur, Manoj Kumar Singh, said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act.

"The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway," the CO added. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG