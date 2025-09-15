UP: Man held for illegal religious conversion, molestation, cybercrime

Deoria (UP), Sep 15 (PTI) A man wanted in an alleged illegal religious conversion case was arrested in Lucknow on Monday and also booked under charges of molestation and cybercrime, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Veer said Usman Gani was arrested by a joint team of Kotwali police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) from under Kamta overbridge in Lucknow following a tip-off.

The case was registered at Kotwali police station Deoria on September 7 on the basis of a complaint filed by a woman, on charges of assault, sections 3 and 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, and section 67(A) of the IT Act, the SP said.

During questioning, Gani allegedly confessed to his involvement in the case.

The police added that in the same case another accused, Gauhar Ali of Khukhundu area, had already been arrested and is lodged in district jail, while efforts are on to trace his absconding co-accused, Tarannum Jahan, wife of Usman Gani.