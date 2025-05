Sambhal: A man here was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly posting indecent remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, police said.

Gunnaur Circle Officer Deepak Tiwari said the arrested man has been identified as Sudhir Yadav, a resident of Medhauli village.

The man was booked under BNS Section 152 (criminalises acts endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India), the police official added.