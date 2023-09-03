UP: Man held for issuing death threat to Dhirendra Shastri

Bareilly, Sep 3 (PTI) Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly threatening to kill self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bagheshwar Dham, an official said.

Superintendent of police (rural) Raj Kumar Agarwal said, "We have arrested one Anas Ansari for issuing a death threat to Dhirendra Shastri in a post on the social media platform Instagram." The arrest was made after a member of a local Hindu group lodged an FIR regarding the social media post at Hafizganj police station earlier in the day.