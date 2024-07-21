UP: Man held for kidnapping 11-year-old cousin in Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Jul 21 (PTI) Police have arrested a man, following a brief encounter, for allegedly kidnapping his 11-year-old cousin here, officials said.

Bijnor Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Kumar said that the Dhampur police received information on Friday that Ashutosh Chauhan's son Shashank Shikhar (11) was kidnapped while returning home from school.

The SP said the police rescued Shashank safely late Friday night. They arrested one of the kidnappers, Arjun Tomar who revealed that the plan to kidnap Shashank was made by his cousin Gaurav. According to the officer, Dhampur police on Saturday night tracked the accused's SUV.

While chasing the vehicle, the accused opened fire at the police. In retaliatory firing, a man, identified as Gaurav, was injured on his leg, the SP said.

Meanwhile, taking advantage of the situation, his two other companions, Surya Pratap and Balli absconded.

Gaurav told the police that his father, Manoj, had mortgaged his land to his uncle Ashutosh for Rs 17 lakh. To get the land released, he planned the kidnapping of his cousin Shashank and included Arjun, Surya Pratap and Balli in the plan to collect ransom from his uncle.

Police have recovered 315 bore pistols, cartridges and the vehicle used in the kidnapping from Gaurav's possession.