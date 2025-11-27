UP: Man held for killing brother over family dispute in Meerut

Meerut, Nov 27 (PTI) A 44-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing his younger brother during a family dispute in Brahmpuri area of the city, officials said.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when the accused, identified as Deepak Verma alias Kukkie, allegedly stabbed his brother Sachin during an argument, they added.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's wife, an altercation broke out between the siblings around 10.30 pm, during which Deepak allegedly attacked Sachin with a knife, inflicting a serious injury.

Sachin was rushed to a district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to the police, a case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Brahmpuri police station and the accused was arrested.

The weapon used in the crime, described as a household kitchen knife, was recovered from his possession.

During interrogation, Deepak confessed to the crime, stating that frequent quarrels over domestic issues had strained relations between him and his brother, police added. PTI COR ABN ARB ARB