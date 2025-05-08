UP: Man held for killing wife at her parental home in Ballia

Ballia (UP), May 8 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly killing his wife by slitting her throat after a dowry-related dispute escalated, police said.

According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon in Hajouli village in Garwar area when the accused, Dhanesh Gupta, attacked his 25-year-old wife, Pooja Gupta, using a shaving razor, at her parental home.

He then attempted to harm himself and later tried to kill self by jumping into a well in the neighbouring Paharpur village, a police officer said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ratnesh Singh said the body was sent for post-mortem, and an FIR has been registered against the accused for murder and relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Dhanesh was arrested near Paharpur village on Thursday and then sent to jail, he said.

Police said the accused, from Bankata village of Kotwali area, had married Pooja two years ago. She had been staying at her parental home in Hajouli for the past four months.

Dhanesh had also been living with her parents since April 24, they said.

On Wednesday afternoon, the couple allegedly got into a heated argument over dowry, which escalated into the fatal killing, police said. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ