UP: Man held for killing wife, father-in-law in Gonda

Gonda (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife and father-in-law in a village here on Monday over suspicion that she was involved in another relationship, a police officer said.

The incident happened at Paraspur village in Gonda district.

Paraspur Station House Officer Anuj Tripathi said that Mangal (58), a resident of Rajapur, had married off his only daughter Sangeeta (28) to Pawan Prajapati (32), a resident of Baksailla village about eight years ago.

Ever since her mother's death three years ago, Sangeeta had been living with her father to take care of him.

Pawan, who worked as a labourer in Delhi, often asked Sangeeta to live with him, but she refused citing her responsibility towards her father. This led Pawan to suspect that she was in a relationship with someone else.

Mangal had transferred some land to Pawan and Sangeeta, but later disputes arose between the couple over the property, the SHO said.

On Monday morning, Pawan reached his in-laws' house and had an argument with his wife who was cooking. In a fit of rage, he allegedly electrocuted her with a live wire and later strangled Mangal when he rushed to save his daughter.

Sangeeta died on the spot, while Mangal fell unconscious. He was taken to a community health centre and later referred to a medical college, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment, the officer said.

The villagers caught Pawan while he was trying to flee, and handed him over to the police.

Officials said a forensics team and dog squad collected evidence from the scene, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

According to Colonelganj Circle Officer Abhishek Dawachya, there were no visible external injuries on the bodies, and the exact cause of death will be ascertained based on the post-mortem report. PTI COR ABN ANM ABN ANM RUK RUK