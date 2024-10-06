UP: Man held for making 'derogatory' remarks against Hinduism in Sant Kabir Nagar

Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) A man was arrested here on Sunday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Hinduism and its deities, police said on Sunday.

The accused allegedly organised meetings where he would deliver speeches promoting Christianity and deriding Hinduism.

"The complainant alleged that Shravan specifically targeted marginalised communities and encouraged them to abandon Hindu practices and embrace Christianity," said Superintendent of Police Satyajeet Gupta.

Police are continuing their investigation into the matter and have said that further action may be taken in the future. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY