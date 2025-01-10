Advertisment
National

UP man held for making offensive remark on Lord Ram

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Saharanpur (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) A man was arrested here for allegedly making a derogatory comment about Lord Ram on Facebook, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

Moin, a resident of Kurdi Kheda in Bihargadh, has been sent to jail, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.

The action was taken following a complaint lodged by police sub-inspector Devesh Kumar of the Bihargadh police station.

"The complaint was based on Moin's inappropriate and offensive comment about Lord Ram on Facebook," Jain said. PTI COR CDN RHL

Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe