UP man held for making offensive remark on Lord Ram

Saharanpur (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) A man was arrested here for allegedly making a derogatory comment about Lord Ram on Facebook, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

Moin, a resident of Kurdi Kheda in Bihargadh, has been sent to jail, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.

The action was taken following a complaint lodged by police sub-inspector Devesh Kumar of the Bihargadh police station.

"The complaint was based on Moin's inappropriate and offensive comment about Lord Ram on Facebook," Jain said. PTI COR CDN RHL