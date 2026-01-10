UP: Man held for 'objectionable' AI video on Adityanath

Sonbhadra (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested here on Saturday for allegedly creating and circulating an "objectionable" AI video of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, an official said.

The act was found to be allegedly aimed at hurting the religious sentiments of a community and spreading misinformation, they said, adding that the video contained religious slogans.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said the police took cognisance of the matter promptly and arrested Samrej, a resident of Narokhar village here.

A case has been registered against him at Rampur Barkonia police station and further legal proceedings are underway, the SP added. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY