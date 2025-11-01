UP: Man held for 'objectionable remarks' about Hindu Gods on social media

Ballia (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) Police here have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly posting a video on Facebook making objectionable remarks against Hindu Gods, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, the arrest followed a complaint filed by BJP district executive committee member Ripunjay Rai.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was lodged on Friday night at Sikandarpur police station against the accused, identified as Vishnu Shankar alias Golu.

The FIR states that Vishnu Shankar had posted a video on Facebook using abusive and derogatory language against Sanatan Dharma and Hindu Gods.

Station House Officer (SHO) Mool Chandra Chaurasia said the accused was arrested from his village on Saturday and subsequently sent to jail. Police are investigating the case further. PTI COR CDN ARB HIG