UP man held for posing as army officer, duping Agniveer candidate of Rs 1 lakh

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 5 (PTI) A man impersonating an army officer was arrested here for allegedly duping an Agniveer aspirant of Rs 1 lakh under the pretense of helping him pass the physical examination, officials said on Friday.
The arrest was made based on a complaint lodged at the Civil Lines police station on August 30 by Abhishek Kumar, who had failed the physical test at the Agniveer recruitment rally, Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarain Prajapat said.
Police apprehended the accused, Sumit Kumar from Meerut, and recovered a military uniform, a forged army ID card, a mobile phone, and a scooter used in the crime.
During interrogation, the accused revealed that he cheated others who failed in army recruitment rallies in cities including Lucknow, Agra, and Roorkee.
Police said that Kumar extorted Rs 1 lakh from the complainant out of a total promised amount of Rs 3 lakh.
Further investigation is underway.