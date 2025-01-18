Advertisment
National

UP: 'Sentiments hurt' by 'Pakistan Zindabad' instagram post; man held

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Arrest Image Jail Image Handcuff Image

Bareilly (UP): Police have arrested a man for allegedly posting a pro-Pakistan slogan on his social media account, officials said on Friday.

Advertisment

The accused was identified as Imran (25), a resident of Nawabganj area, they said.

Inspector Raj Kumar Sharma said that the police had received information that Imran had made a post with the slogan 'Pakistan Zindabad' on his Instagram account, allegedly hurting the sentiments of the users.

Following an investigation, Imran was arrested, Sharma said.

Bareilly Uttar Pradesh
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe