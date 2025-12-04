UP: Man held for raping 10-year-old daughter; his wife alleges sexual abuse by brothers-in-law

Mau (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) The police here on Thursday arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly raping his 10-year-old daughter, while efforts are underway to arrest his two brothers, accused of repeatedly raping the girl's mother, officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anoop Kumar said, "A woman complained on Thursday that two of her brothers-in-law committed rape against her, and her 37-year-old husband forcibly established relations with his 10-year-old daughter." Based on her complaint, an FIR has been lodged against the three accused at the Kotwali police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said, adding that a probe is underway.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that her husband's brothers had subjected her to repeated sexual assault. She claimed that the men would host parties, consume alcohol, and invite other women, and she was sometimes given injections.

The woman also accused her husband of rape of their daughter while under the influence of alcohol. When she resisted the assaults, she was tied to a pole and beaten, the complainant said.

ASP Kumar said, "The accused father has been arrested, and further legal proceedings are underway. Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining two accused." Medical examination of both the girl and her mother is being conducted, and their statements will be recorded before the court, he added.

The officer said some photographic and video evidence has been obtained which appears to substantiate the claims, and their authenticity is being verified and included in the investigation.