UP: Man held for raping 10-year-old hearing impaired girl

Banda (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) A 42-year-old man was on Friday arrested for allegedly raping a minor hearing impaired girl Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur district, police said.

On October 20, an unknown person entered the 10-year-old girl’s house and raped her, they said.

A case was registered in the matter and a probe was launched. A reward of Rs 25,000 was also announced for the arrest of the accused, they said.

During the course of investigation, the accused was identified as Manohar Raikwar alias Manoj alias Mano.

Subsequently, he was arrested on Friday, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Lalitpur Mohammad Mushtaque.

The girl is undergoing treatment at Jhansi Medical College and her condition is improving, the SP said. PTI COR NAV NB NB