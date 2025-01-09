UP: Man held for raping 11-year-old daughter in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) A 51-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping his minor daughter here, police said.

Advertisment

According to police, the victim (11) had been staying with her maternal grandparents since last year after her mother had gone to visit her relatives in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, her father, a truck driver, visited his daughter at his in-laws' house and raped her multiple times from September 1 to November 1, police said.

Upon her mother's return, the rape survivor narrated the incident to her and she approached the police, they added.

Advertisment

Based on the complaint filed by the survivor's mother, a case was registered against the girl's father under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officer said.

Police station in-charge Vipin Singh said the accused father was arrested from his village on Thursday and later presented in a local court, which has sent him to judicial custody. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG