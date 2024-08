UP: Man held for raping 17-year-old daughter for over a year in Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father for over a year here, police said on Saturday.

The victim's mother filed a complaint against her husband on Friday, Circle Officer Anjani Kumar Chaturvedi said.

In the complaint, she alleged that her husband had raped their daughter on several occasions in the past year. When she confronted her husband, he gave triple talaq to her and fled, the CO said.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was lodged, and the accused was arrested on Saturday. Further investigation is underway, the CO added.