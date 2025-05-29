UP: Man held for raping 8-year-old girl in Kaushambi district

Kaushambi (UP), May 29 (PTI) A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl from a village in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, police said on Thursday.

Circle Officer (CO) Awadhesh Kumar Vishwakarma said the girl was going to attend a religious function on Wednesday when 20-year-old Siddharth Tiwari alias Dhanu from the same village kidnapped her.

The accused then took her to a secluded place and raped her, the officer said.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act at Saini police station, he said.

Tiwari was arrested on Thursday near Lohanda turn trisection, police said.