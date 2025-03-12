UP: Man held for raping, forcing woman to convert her religion

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 12 (PTI) A man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly raping a woman and forcing her to covert her religion by concealing his religious identity, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Ramashish Yadav said Majid was arrested and charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act 2021.

"The arrest was made after a woman filed a complaint alleging that Majid, using the alias Ansh Choudhary sexually harassed her under the pretense of marriage," the CO said.

"She also alleged that accused pressured her to convert her religion. The woman said when she met Majid on social media he introduced himself as Ansh Choudhary," he added. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ