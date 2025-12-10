UP: Man held for raping girl on pretext of marriage

Mahrajganj (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly raping a girl after promising to marry her, officials said.

The accused, Nitin Singh, and the complainant were allegedly in a relationship for two months. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Siddharth said that the accused allegedly established a physical relationship with the minor on the pretext of marriage.

An FIR was registered against the accused two-and-a-half months ago at the Bhitauli police station. The case has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The arrest was made on Wednesday. The ASP confirmed that a detailed investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.