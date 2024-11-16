UP: Man held for raping minor after promising to marry her

Maharajganj (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth after promising to marry her, police said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Namvar alias Mani (19), police said.

According to police, the accused and the victim were in a relationship for the past one and a half months. He proposed her for marriage and allegedly raped her, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Aatish Kumar Singh said.

An FIR was lodged against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Mani was arrested on Saturday morning and the matter is under investigation, Singh said. PTI COR CDN HIG