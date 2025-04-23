UP man held for 'raping' minor Dalit girl

Sultanpur, Apr 23 (PTI) Police here have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 15-year-old Dalit girl inside her house, an official said.

A complaint was lodged by the girl's father alleging that the accused, who lives in the same village, had been wooing his daughter over the phone for the last month.

On Tuesday afternoon, the accused entered the house while the girl was alone and allegedly raped her, the complainant said.

The girl's mother arrived during the assault, and when she intervened, the accused allegedly used caste-based slurs and issued death threats.

According to police sources, the girl's father arrived shortly after and contacted the police. The police team that reached the spot arrested the accused.

Circle Officer Vinay Gautam said that a case has been registered based on the father's complaint. The victim is currently undergoing a medical examination, and the accused will be sent to jail after all necessary legal procedures are completed. PTI COR CDN RHL