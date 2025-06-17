UP: Man held for raping teenager

Ballia (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) A 21-year-old man has been arrested for kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl here, police said on Tuesday.

The girl was kidnapped on March 20 by Roshan Kumar of Jam village following which the survivor's father filed a complaint.

Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said police arrested the accused from near Gang Kishore village and freed the kidnapped girl from his custody.

The girl told police that Kumar took her to Hyderabad on the pretext of marriage and raped her for about three months.

Based on the statement of the survivor, police has added the charge of rape under the BNS and POCSO Act.