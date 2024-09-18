UP: Man held for raping two minor girls in Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Sep 18 (PTI) Police here arrested a man on Wednesday for allegedly raping two four-year-old girls, officials said.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh S said, "The accused, identified as Nandu alias Nandlal, lured the girls into his home while they were playing." "He then locked them in a room and assaulted one of them. When the girl screamed, he let her go but proceeded to assault the second girl," SP said.

The girls eventually escaped and reported the incident to their families, who immediately filed a complaint with the police, he said.

"The accused was arrested on Wednesday for rape and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sent to jail," the officer said.

The victims have been sent for medical examination, he added.