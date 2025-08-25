UP: Man held for raping woman on pretext of getting her a child using 'occult practices'

Mathura (UP), Aug 25 (PTI) An man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a married woman here on the pretext of getting her a child using "occult practices", police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat said the woman went to the occultist, Mushtaq Ali, on Saturday with her sister-in-law.

She went to him as she had not had a child in eight years of marriage. The woman was taken inside a room that was filled with some kind of smoke that made her semi-conscious, and then he allegedly committed the rape.

Rawat said that on receiving the complaint, a case was registered against Ali who was arrested from his house on Monday evening.